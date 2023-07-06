Charges laid following death of police K9

Police have released more information regarding the death of Taz, a Woodstock K9 that died in the line of duty earlier this week.

Stratford police requested the assistance of two Woodstock Police Service K9s to track down a pair of suspects that fled from police at a high rate of speed Monday evening.

Police said a large amount of a substance they determined to be methamphetamines was thrown out of the suspect’s car window.

Taz, and another police service dog Striker, found 484 grams of the drug, worth over $38,000. They also ingested some of the drug.

Narcan was given to the dogs and they were rushed to a vet. Striker survived, but Taz passed away.

The two suspects, a 48-year-old from Port Dover and a 55-year-old from Stratford, were both found and remanded into custody.

Charges against both accused include possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a schedule 1 substance, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, mischief endangering life, and injuring or killing animals (police dog).