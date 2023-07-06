Charges laid following death of police K9
Police have released more information regarding the death of Taz, a Woodstock K9 that died in the line of duty earlier this week.
Stratford police requested the assistance of two Woodstock Police Service K9s to track down a pair of suspects that fled from police at a high rate of speed Monday evening.
Police said a large amount of a substance they determined to be methamphetamines was thrown out of the suspect’s car window.
Taz, and another police service dog Striker, found 484 grams of the drug, worth over $38,000. They also ingested some of the drug.
Narcan was given to the dogs and they were rushed to a vet. Striker survived, but Taz passed away.
The two suspects, a 48-year-old from Port Dover and a 55-year-old from Stratford, were both found and remanded into custody.
Charges against both accused include possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a schedule 1 substance, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, mischief endangering life, and injuring or killing animals (police dog).
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: policeA man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.