Charges laid following fatal hit-and-run in south London

Police have laid charges against a London man for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian last Friday in south London.

According to a press release issued by the London Police Service, emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East at approximately 5:19 p.m. for a report of a serious vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

An adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 56-year-old Garnet Prydie of London.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man from London is charged with the following offences:

Dangerous driving of a conveyance causing death

Fail to stop at scene of accident causing death

According to police, the accused is scheduled to appear in court Monday in relation to the charges.