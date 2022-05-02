Charges laid following fatal January vehicle collision in south London, Ont.

A 22-year-old is facing charges following a vehicle collision earlier this year that left one woman dead.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on January 6 in the area of Southdale Road East and Nixon Drive. A 36-year-old female driver died on scene, while the 22-year-old male driver of the second vehicle had to be hospitalized.

Following the investigation, the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit have charged the 22-year-old from London with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

At the request of her family, the identity of the female driver has not been released.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 12.