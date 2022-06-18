Charges laid following fatal vehicle collision in West Grey
Multiple charges have been levelled against a driver for their alleged involvement in a collision that left the driver of a motorcycle deceased.
According to a press release, Grey Bruce OPP said that on June 17 at approximately 6:39 p.m., OPP, fire and EMS responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Highway 6 in the Township of West Grey.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Durham hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. The driver has since been identified as Bailey Durocher, 24, from the Township of Georgian-Bluffs.
Following an investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 62-year-old man from Utopia, Ont. with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired
- Operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation causing death (two counts)
The accused was released with a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.
Grey Bruce OPP, with assistance from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, continue to investigate.
