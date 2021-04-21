Charges laid following gathering at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.

The Aylmer Police Service has laid charges after an investigation into a reported gathering at the Church of God Restoration Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a public complaint about a large gathering at the church around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found 18 vehicles parked in the lot.

Police spoke with two people outside and during that time 18 people were seen coming out of the church.

According to police none of the individuals were practicing social distancing or wearing masks.

As a result four people are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act for Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order.

Of those four charged two are from the Toronto area and two are from Aylmer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charged are pending.

The Church of God Restoration has been the centre of several controversial gatherings and services since the start of the pandemic.

Henry Hildebrandt, the church’s pastor, has been in local and national headlines since the start of the pandemic.

Hildebrandt himself has faced numerous charges for allegedly violating bans on public gatherings but holding services indoors and outdoors.

The Church’s infamy even led to a recent W5 investigation which can be found here.