Charges laid following homicide on Kennedy Street: Winnipeg police

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a shooting death on Kennedy Street Thursday morning.

Michael Theodore Jay Edwards was arrested later on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Marlon Jose Chamorro-Gonzales of Winnipeg.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Edwards was also charged with possessing a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm, and possessing a firearm, restricted weapon, or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police responded to the 300 block of Kennedy Street shortly after midnight for reports of a shooting, and found Chamorro-Gonzales suffering from a gunshot wound outside. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

None of the charges have been proven in court, and Edwards is in custody.