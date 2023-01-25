Charges laid following London arson investigation
London police have laid arson charges following a fire on Picton Street in London on Tuesday.
A 41-year-old man is charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.
The suspicious fire happened on the south side of the Picton Street building facing Queens Avenue, forcing some residents to evacuate.
Police have labeled it an arson investigation.
Damages were estimated at $160,000.
-
Prescott Curling Club welcomes Scottish players for Strathcona CupThe town of Prescott will host the Strathcona Cup this weekend.
-
Power outage closes all Kitchener public librariesAll Kitchener Public Library locations have been closed due to a power outage impacting the central library and library systems.
-
Alberta Health Services says network outage was caused by routine maintenanceAlberta Health Services says a network outage at hospitals and other clinical settings earlier this week was caused by a routine maintenance change that was made to the system.
-
Halifax police looking for man expected to testify at William Sandeson murder trialPolice in Halifax have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man scheduled to appear as a witness in an ongoing murder trial.
-
Sask. Ronald McDonald House gets $225K donationThe Saskatoon Knights of Columbus has donated $225,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
-
How Vancouver is celebrating Scotland’s national poet for 264th Robert Burns DayVancouverites are celebrating the life and legacy of Scotland’s most famous poet, exactly 264 years after Robert Burns was born.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robberyHuron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
Police issue public safety alert, fake oxycodone pills may be in circulationWindsor police say fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl may be in circulation in the city.
-
Nova Scotia housing officials promise new policy to address conflicts of interestNova Scotia's Housing Department says a new policy will address issues of conflicts of interest highlighted in a recent auditor general's report.