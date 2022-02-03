Charges laid following police pursuit in Barrie

A woman was arrested and charged after a police chase in Barrie on Wednesday.

According to police, the pursuit started shortly after 3 p.m. and travelled along Churchill Drive towards Welham Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle lost control on Churchill Drive because of the poor road conditions.

Officers placed a 40-year-old woman, of no fixed address, under arrest.

She was charged with stealing from several businesses in Park Place in the city's south end.

Police also say she was in possession of a stolen vehicle and licence plates.

She also faces failing to comply with probation and driving-related offences.

The investigation is ongoing.