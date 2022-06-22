Charges laid following 'serious assault' in Newmarket

A Newmarket man faces a slew of charges following a serious assault and investigation.

York Regional Police say officers responded to a weapons call at a parking lot in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

They say officers found a 46-year-old man suffering minor injuries after allegedly being hit in the head with a handgun. He was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspect took off before officers arrived, but they quickly identified him and got a search warrant for his home.

Officers say they seized a loaded handgun, drugs and money during the search and arrested a 27-year-old man.

The accused faces several weapons and drug charges, plus possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.