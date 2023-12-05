Charges laid following taxi theft
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Provincial police have announced charges against an 18-year-old Aylmer man after a taxi was taken last week in London.
The cab was reported stolen around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Police found it on Talbot Line outside of Aylmer about an hour later and the driver was arrested after a short foot chase.
An officer fired their gun during the arrest and another one used a conductive energy weapon.
The suspect is charged with flight from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over five thousand dollars.
