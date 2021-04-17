Charges laid following weekend anti-lockdown protest in Strathroy Ont.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police services have charged and fined four demonstrators under the re-opening act, following a large anti-lockdown protest that took place in downtown Strathroy, Saturday morning.

Police said an estimated 80-100 demonstrators attended the Strathroy downtown core to protest the current provincial lockdown measures, many not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing measures.

In a statement, police said that some demonstrators left without further incident while others refused to.

A smaller demonstration was held on Thursday over COVID-19 lockdown measures, protestors were given a warning by police.

As a result of Saturday's protest, four individuals were charged with the above noted fine under the Reopening Act and face a fine of $880.00. A charge of unnecessary noise under section 75(4) of the Highway Traffic Act was also laid in relation to the incident.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police continue the investigation.

Pending identification, further charges may be laid.