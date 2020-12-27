Aylmer police lay charges against church in Aylmer for hosting a gathering on Sunday.

Police received several complaints regarding a drive-in Church Service taking place on John St. N, in Aylmer.

The complaints were in relation to persons gathering outside vehicles for the purposes of a religious service, police say.

Under the ‘grey-lockdown’ tier of the ‘keeping Ontario safe and open’ framework, the current regulations for religious services only allows for 10 people indoors and 10 outdoors.

"Officers attended this location and found that a contravention of the continued emergency order was taking place and as a result, a summons was issued to a 37-year-old male for the charge of host an event exceeding number permitted," police said in a statement.

Police say a summons is to be served on the Church organization. These summonses are returnable to a court date later in January 2021.

At this same time, officers located numerous vehicles parked along the roadway, 'that were peacefully demonstrating and protesting in support of the wearing of masks.'

Police moved approximately 20 vehicles due to safety concerns and roadway congestion.