Charges laid in 2019 death of Patricia Pangracs
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man has been charged in connection with the 2019 disappearance and death of Patricia Wendy Pangracs.
The 32-year-old was reported missing to the Edmonton Police Service on July 8, 2019, a month after the last time she had been seen.
Police expanded their search to Strathcona County in August.
Her remains were found on Sept. 27, 2019 in Strathcona County.
Michael Blair, 29, has been charged with manslaughter and indignity to a body in connection with Pangracs’ death.
Police say the two were known to each other, and they’re not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.
