Provincial police say a Fergus resident has been charged after allegedly assaulting a paramedic in Wellington County on Boxing Day.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Gordon Street in Fergus. Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services responded to a call and police say the suspect "became combative and assaulted one of the paramedics."

A 63-year-old Fergus resident was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault.

Stephen Dewar, chief of the paramedic service, said he was concerned about this incident and other violence against paramedics.

"Paramedics and all emergency responders work under difficult conditions, and that stress has increased significantly while working through this pandemic," he said in a news release. "Incidents of assaults on paramedics are unacceptable and we appreciate the efforts of the County of Wellington OPP to hold people responsible for their actions."

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.