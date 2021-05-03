Charges laid in anti-mask demonstrations in Collingwood

Two people owe hundreds of dollars in fines after participating in anti-lockdown protest Saturday in downtown Collingwood.

More than 60 people gathered on First Street and Hurontario Street for about three hours.

The OPP says most of the demonstrators were cooperative.

The pair, charged with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency, will have to pay $750 each.

The maximum fine for individuals defying provincial orders is $100,000.

This was one of several protests around the region this weekend.

The province-wide stay-at-home order remains in effect until at least May 20.