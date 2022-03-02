Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles

Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.

The carjackings happened in December of 2021 and January 2022.

Police said in each case, the men carrying out the carjacking either had a gun or bear spray.

"The drivers were forced into the vehicle and driven around for some time before being dropped off unharmed," police said in a news release.

"It is believed the offenders worked with others in a coordinated effort to steal the packages from the delivery vans and then subsequently abandon the vehicles."

On Feb. 23, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E., at which time officers found 70 items "directly tied" to the robberies, police said.

In addition to the stolen property, investigators also seized the following:

71 .22 calibre rounds;

Two .20-gauge shotgun shells;

One 16-gauge shotgun shell;

14 .45 calibre rounds;

Browning 20-gauge shotgun;

Ruger .22 calibre LR;

Three cell phones,and;

A 2017 Audi A4 that had previously been reported stolen.

"This was a complex investigation whereby the impacts of criminal behaviour were felt by the victims of the carjackings, as well as community members near the residence where we conducted the search warrant,” said Det. Shelby Stewart.

Four people have been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, along with numerous firearms related offences, including: