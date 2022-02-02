Charges laid in assault involving weapon in West Perth

Ontario Provincial Police have pressed charges against a man after a person was assaulted and injured in West Perth on Tuesday.

Police said around 3 am., they responded to an assault at a home on James Street in Mitchell.

The man allegedly arrived at the address and struck a person with a weapon. He then reportedly damaged two vehicles on the property.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old with no fixed address was arrested and charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Mischief over $5,000 (2x)

Trespassing at night

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.