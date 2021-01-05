Weeks after a dispute over mask-wearing led to a violent altercation in a B.C. Walmart, two people have been criminally charged.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed Tuesday that Jordan Alex Taylor and Kennedy Jane Pace have both been charged with assault for the November 2020 incident in Dawson Creek.

Taylor is also charged with one count of mischief "in relation to a cellphone," spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told CTV News in an email.

Dawson Creek RCMP said a Walmart employee was attacked by a man and woman who were asked to wear a mask in the store, and that the victim's cellphone was intentionally damaged during the altercation.

Video posted to social media shows a man standing over another man at a Walmart checkout aisle and throwing several punches at him. At one point, a woman can be heard yelling, "Stop, please! This is enough!"

Authorities said the victim suffered only minor injuries and didn't require immediate medical attention.

The RCMP said Taylor has been "compelled to appear in court regarding the matter," while Pace remains wanted on an outstanding warrant.