Charges laid in Bradford Euro Cup assault investigation
Three men face charges in connection to a large brawl that broke out during the Euro Cup celebrations at a restaurant in Bradford earlier this month.
South Simcoe Police charged two Bradford men, ages 29 and 36, with one count each of assault and causing a disturbance.
A 50-year-old Richmond Hill man is charged with two counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of causing a disturbance.
According to police, two employees at Hacienda Santa Teresa restaurant and a customer were assaulted when a group of men attempted to enter the restaurant without masks and tried to bring in a cooler of alcohol.
The restaurant on Holland Street West at Drury Street released footage of the altercation that happened on July 11.
The three accused were released with future court dates.
-
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitzA driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
-
Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the streetPolice are looking for information on a fatal collision that took the life of a man in his 70s in the city's east end Friday night.
-
Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: MountiesA man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on MondayHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.
-
Old-growth logging activists defend use of second-growth trees to form blockade at Fairy CreekActivists calling for an end to old-growth logging in B.C. are defending their use of second-growth trees that were reportedly felled to form a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island on Saturday.
-
Sask. vaccination campaign will target unvaccinated residents in AugustThe Government of Saskatchewan will focus on under and unvaccinated individuals as it transitions from mass-vacciantion to outreach in August.
-
Saskatoon Catholic diocese releases information on historical sexual assault, misconduct casesSaskatoon’s Roman Catholic diocese is releasing new details concerning cases involving sexual abuse and misconduct by priests and church staff.
-
Construction underway on new dog park in LaSalleTails will be wagging with a new dog park coming to LaSalle.
-
Kitchener man facing charges after police find loaded handgun, meth during investigationA Kitchener man is facing a slew of charges after Waterloo regional police seized a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine during an investigation.