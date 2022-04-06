Charges laid in Calgary robberies targeting convenience stores, pizza chains

Calgary police say two people have been charged in a series of robberies throughout the city that targeted convenience stores and pizza chains.

Police say in each robbery, the offenders were armed with weapons and demand goods while "terrorizing staff and other customers."

According to police, the following places were targeted:

Little Caesars Pizza located at 1705C 17th Ave. S.W. at 9:58 p.m. on Feb. 14;

Little Caesars Pizza located at 8060 Silver Springs Blvd. N.W. at 8:32 p.m. on Feb. 18;

7-Eleven located at 2903 Centre St. N.W. at 2:02 p.m. on Feb. 22;

7-Eleven located at 1907 Eighth Ave. N.E. at 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 22;

Circle K located at 8286 Centre St. N.E. at 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 23;

Circle K located at 838 68th St. N.E. at 12:36 a.m. on Feb. 24;

Esso located at 35 Edenwold Dr. N.W. at 3:33 a.m. on Feb. 26;

Husky located at 5316 Macleod Tr. S.W. at 7:30 p.m. on March 1; and

Circle K located at 4242 Seventh St. S.E. at 7:39 p.m. on March 5.

Daniel Christopher Mahon, 39, is charged with 10 counts each of robbery and disguise with intent.

Terri-Ann Riley, 35, has been charged with three counts each of robbery and disguise with intent.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.