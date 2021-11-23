Charges laid in Cambridge crash that left six people injured

A driver is facing charges almost a month after a crash in Cambridge that sent multiple people to hospital.

On Oct. 27, a Ford Escape crossed the centre line on Kossuth Road and hit a Toyota Corolla.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the driver of the Escape, a 34-year-old man from North Dumfries, had minor injuries. A 33-year-old North Dumfries woman, who was a passenger in the Escape, needed to be extracted by first responders and was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

There were four people, including a young child, in the Corolla.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Cambridge, and the child had minor injuries.

Police say a female passenger in the front seat suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital outside the region. Another female passenger, who was in a rear seat, was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Escape has now been charged with multiple counts of dangerous operation and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The passenger in the Escape has also been charged with failing to wear a seat belt properly.