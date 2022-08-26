Charges laid in case of Burnaby driver who 'did not appear to be wearing pants,' RCMP say

Mounties in Burnaby say a 59-year-old man has been charged in connection to an indecent act that allegedly took place while he was driving earlier this year.

The incident took place on May 12, according to Burnaby RCMP, who said they received a report that a driver was masturbating inside a vehicle on Lougheed Highway near Gaglardi Way.

At the time, Mounties described the suspect as a man in his 50s with a "medium to heavy build" who "did not appear to be wearing pants." A passenger on a transit bus recorded video of the suspect and shared it with police.

On Friday, Burnaby RCMP said Port Moody resident Patrick Joseph Paul Pelletier has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.

“This type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community,” said Cpl. Andrew Coupe, of Burnaby RCMP’s High Risk Offender Unit, in a news release.

“Thanks to the assistance of several partner agencies, our investigators were able to identify a suspect and gather additional evidence to support criminal charges. We would also like to thank the witness who reported this incident."