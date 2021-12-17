Charges laid in child porn investigation: London police

Police have arrested a 33-year-old London man following a child pornograhpy investigation.

Officials say an investigation into suspected possession of child pornography began earlier this month.

On Friday, officers executed a warrant at a King Street apartment, seizing various electronic devices.

As a result, the 33-year-old has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

He was released from custody pending a court appearance on March 8, 2022.