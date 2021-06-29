Charges laid in collision involving vehicle, pedestrian

A man from Kitchener is facing multiple charges after a collision involving a pedestrian earlier this month.

On June 9, officers were called to a crash in the area of Columbia Street West near Spruce Street in Waterloo.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and assault with a weapon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are trying to identify this man:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Looking to identify the individual in the video. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. More: https://t.co/fzYYOKcpAu. pic.twitter.com/dHo1yyTJO5