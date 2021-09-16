Charges laid in connection to child pornography investigation in Waterloo Region
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police arrested and charged a Waterloo man on Wednesday in connection to a child pornography investigation in August.
In a press release, investigators say the 27-year-old is facing two counts of possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, making child pornography and voyeurism.
No other information has been given at this time.
