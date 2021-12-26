Charges laid in connection to Cochrane Christmas Eve police standoff

The man police arrested after a three-hour standoff in Cochrane on Christmas Eve is now facing several charges.

A series of incidents led RCMP to issue a shelter in place order for approximately three-and-a-half hours on Friday for the residents of the Fireside neighbourhood.

In a statement released Sunday, police revealed the events before the standoff. Mounties say they first responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance, threatening staff, and pointing what was believed to be a firearm at Fireside Pharmacy employees.

Upon investigation of that incident, officers attempted to arrest the 37-year-old at his home at Fireside Bend around 5:30 p.m.

"The male failed to exit his residence," RCMP said in a statement, adding that he pointed firearm replicas at officers while in his home and threatened Mounties with edged weapons.

Three hours later, police say the man was taken into custody without incident.

Brett Morpak, of Cochrane, Alta., faces three counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of uttering threats to cause harm or death, one count of mischief over $5,000 and resisting arrest.

After a bail hearing, Morpak was released from custody with conditions, including not to contact victims of the incident, regularly reporting to a probation officer, and not possessing any weapons or imitations.

Morpak is to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Jan. 11, 2022.

"As this matter is before the courts, no further details can be provided," RCMP added.