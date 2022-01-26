Charges laid in connection to crash that left 2 kids with brain damage: RCMP

Multiple charges have been laid in connection to a devastating crash that left two children with brain damage more than a year ago.

In an update Wednesday on the Dec. 27, 2020, collision, Coquitlam RCMP said "months of painstaking work" led to charges against 22-year-old Nupur Singla. Singla was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and flight from police, Mounties said.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. near the Brunette Avenue exit of Highway 1. An officer was conducting radar speed detection on the eastbound lanes of the highway and attempted to pull over the driver of a grey Dodge Charger.

B.C.'s police watchdog said in its subsequent investigation of the incident the driver did not stop and instead exited the highway at Brunette Avenue. A Kia Sorento was stopped at the intersection, and was stuck by the driver of the Charger.

The Sorento, which had three kids and two adults inside, was flipped upside down by the impact. Two of the children were seriously injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced last February there was no evidence of police wrongdoing in connection to the crash.

The Savic family, of Burnaby, had been on its way to a grocery store on the morning of Dec. 27. A family friend told CTV News after the incident a 15-year-old boy had a broken arm as a result of the crash. The younger children, 9 and 13, had injuries that resulted in brain damage, which impacted their speech and motor skills. They also had broken ribs, the family friend said.

She said the family had moved from Serbia about 3.5 years before the crash.

"This type of investigation is very complex in part due to the technical nature of investigating collisions," said Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing in a news release.

"As a result, it takes considerable time and effort from many police officers and experts to build the file to the standard expected of Crown Counsel before it can be sent for charge recommendation."

Singla's first court appearance is scheduled for March 2.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Angela Jung