Charges laid in connection to fatal crash that claimed life of teen cyclist
Criminal charges have been laid following a six month-long investigation by OPP in connection to a fatal collision that claimed the life of a teen cyclist near Crediton, Ont. last June.
According to a press release from Huron County OPP, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, EMS and fire crews responded to Crediton Road (Huron County Road #10), near Crediton, for a report of a cyclist being struck by a vehicle.
A 17-year-old male cyclist from South Huron was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Following a six month-long investigation by Huron County OPP, the driver of the vehicle has since been charged for her alleged involvement in the crash.
A 41-year-old woman from South Huron has been charged with:
- Operation while prohibited
- Driving while under suspension
The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to make an appearance in Goderich court sometime later this month.
