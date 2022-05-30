Charges laid in connection to stolen, defaced pride flags in Norwich Township: OPP

A male youth is facing criminal charges following his alleged involvement in the theft and vandalism of pride flags, according to OPP.

Earlier in the month, Oxford County OPP received multiple reports of theft and mischief on Stover Street in Norwich Township. Between May 20 and 24, several pride flags were either stolen or defaced.

As a result of an investigation, OPP say that a 16-year-old male from Norwich Township has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

The identity of the individual is being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and OPP continue to identify others responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.