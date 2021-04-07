Charges laid in connection with 2019 Calgary double murder

Calgary police say three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two men back in 2019.

On April 3, 2019, at about 2:15 a.m., police were called to respond to a scene in the 2400 block of 37th Avenue N.E.

Upon arrival, they found two men inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene while the other later died in hospital.

The victims were later identified as Jasdeep Singh, 25, and Japneet Malhi, 22.

Following an investigation that took more than two years to complete, police have arrested three male suspects in connection with the deaths.

Amandeep Saggu, 30, Prabhjyot Bhatti, 22, and Jaskaran Sidhu, 21, all of Calgary have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police believe that all three suspects had been lying in wait for the victims for more than an hour and, once they arrived, they drove past them in a vehicle, firing multiple rounds at them.

There are no details being released about a motive in the killings.

Officials say investigators have worked to "piece together" all of the evidence that eventually led to the charges being laid.

"Three people will now be held to account due to the diligent work of many areas of the Service throughout this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the homicide unit in a release.

The charges come after a recent update on the case where police sought to speak with a woman recorded on CCTV near the murder scene. Officials say they've spoken with that individual and are no longer seeking her as part of the investigation.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on April 8.