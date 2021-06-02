Charges laid in connection with illegal dumping in Oro-Medonte that sparked outrage

Three people face charges after a long line of black plastic bags filled with trash were found dumped by the side of the road in Oro-Medonte in mid-May.

In a release Wednesday, the township said the individuals were charged under the dumping bylaw and now have to go to court.

The maximum fine a person could face if caught dumping is $5,000.

The 64 bags were left on a 250 foot stretch along the 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West between Mon., May 17 and Tues., May 18.

Mayor Harry Hughes has said every effort was being made to find out who was responsible and that the township spends over $20,00 a year to clean up illegal dumping.

With files from CTV's Rob Cooper