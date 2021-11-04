Charges laid in death of man found dead in downtown Calgary apartment

Charges have been laid in the death of a man whose body was found in a downtown Calgary apartment over the summer.

Calgary police and EMS found the body in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. on Aug. 9 while checking on the welfare of the occupant.

Police said 42-year-old Michael Donald Lloyd died several days before they found him.

On Thursday, police said Steven Joseph Reader, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Reader had been declared a person of interest in the homicide prior to charges being laid.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.