Charges laid in death of pedestrian hit by garbage truck in midtown Toronto
A driver has been charged in the death of a pedestrian hit by a garbage truck in midtown Toronto last month.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, is facing charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death, failing to yield to a pedestrian and turn – not in safety under the Highway Traffic Act in the Dec. 7 collision, Toronto police announced Wednesday.
The incident happened at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive, east of Oakwood Avenue.
Police said a garbage truck was travelling west on St. Clair Avenue and turned right toward Winona Drive when it struck a pedestrian walking east to west on the north side crosswalk.
The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
Police did not identify the driver who was charged.
Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
-
B.C. government fined $710K for unsafe wildfire mitigation workBritish Columbia's government has been fined more than $700,000 after inspectors say they found unsafe wildfire mitigation practices at a site in the province's northeast.
-
The long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents have been released. Read them hereThe long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. Read the 943 pages here.
-
'The black was staring back': B.C. couple discovers bear living under their deckA Duncan, B.C., couple are no strangers to wildlife encounters around their home on the Cowichan River, but they were shocked when they found out a large creature had moved in right underneath their deck.
-
Kitchener GO train changes Wednesday blamed on 'trespasser activity'GO Transit cancelled one its Toronto to Kitchener trains Wednesday night due to what it called ‘trespasser activity.’
-
Pedestrian and dog hit by car in Toronto's west endA pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck them and their dog in Toronto Wednesday night.
-
Osborne Village business gets paid for stolen items after restorative justice approachA trio of alleged shoplifters got a chance to right their wrongs.
-
Play cancelled in Victoria, B.C., amid Gaza tensionsThe playwright and actor in a play cancelled by Victoria's Belfry Theatre over potential local tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas says he's disappointed, but empathizes with the situation facing the venue.
-
Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront StationA police investigation is impacting Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.
-
'High risk, low reward': critics slam Surrey mayor's policing PR campaignMayor Brenda Locke's latest tactic in her fight to keep the RCMP in Surrey is an advertising campaign that’s reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $500,000.