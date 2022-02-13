Charges laid in domestic assault investigation in Exeter

Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges after responding to an alleged domestic assault in Exeter late Saturday evening.

OPP said they responded to a 911 call at a home around 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with those involved and determined an assault was made, along with damage to the property.

A 51 year old from Sauble Beach was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault

Mischief

The accused was released form custody and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.