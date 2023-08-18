Charges laid in downtown London shooting

Charges have been laid after a Wednesday morning shooting in London.

As previously reported, officers were called to a parking lot off Mill Street around 1:30 a.m. after workers in the area of a nearby bar heard a loud noise.

Police said there was a verbal or physical altercation where a person was robbed of personal property, then gunfire.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with robbery/theft from person with violence.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to appeal to members of the public in relation to identifying a second suspect.