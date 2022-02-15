Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation in Carstairs, Rocky View County

Airdrie RCMP say one man has been charged after officers seized drugs and stolen property from a home in the Carstairs area and a rural property in Rocky View County.

The search warrants were executed on Friday, at which time police say 174 grams of fentanyl, a stolen utility trailer and a stolen license plate were found.

Aaron Bertrand, 36, of Carstairs is charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Bertrand is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

The investigation was a joint effort between Airdrie RCMP and Didsbury RCMP.