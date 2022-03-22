Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation, Windsor police seize cash, fentanyl, meth

Three Toronto residents are facing charges after police found $22,000 worth of crystal meth and fentanyl during a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation in February into suspected drug trafficking in the city.

Police identified a man, vehicle, and residence as being involved in the operation.

Investigators then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and residence believed to be involved.

Police saw the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of Elm Avenue on Monday. The male suspect and two women were inside.

Around 2 p.m., members of the WPS Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrested all three occupants of the vehicle without incident.

Police then executed the search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Front Road in LaSalle, but “but did not locate any items of evidential value.”

However, they did find 37.5g of crystal meth, 46.3g of fentanyl and cash inside the car.

Police say the drugs seized hold a street value of about $22,000.

A 23-year-old man, 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old woman all of Toronto are facing possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com