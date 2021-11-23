Charges laid in Edmonton historical sexual assault

An investigation by the EPS Historical Crimes Section has led to charges against a 57-year-old man in relation to a sexual assault from four decades ago.

In November 1982, a man sexually assaulted and robbed a woman before leaving the scene. The woman did not know her attacker, and he was not identified at the time.

In October 2018, the file was reassigned to a Historical Crimes Unit investigator. Evidence was submitted for DNA testing, which was matched to a convicted offender on the National DNA Data Bank.

On Friday, Gordon Walter Lucier was arrested and charged with rape and robbery.