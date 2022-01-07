iHeartRadio

Charges laid in fatal Brant County crash

Provincial police have charged a Toronto man following a fatal crash in Brant County last month.

Officers were called to a crash between two SUVs on Highway 24 South on Dec. 18. One person was killed in the crash and another was seriously injured.

A 49-year-old from Toronto has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

