Charges laid in fatal Brant County crash
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Provincial police have charged a Toronto man following a fatal crash in Brant County last month.
Officers were called to a crash between two SUVs on Highway 24 South on Dec. 18. One person was killed in the crash and another was seriously injured.
A 49-year-old from Toronto has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
