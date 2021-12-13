Charges laid in fatal crash being investigated by SIU

A 26-year-old from the Kincardine, Ont. area is facing multiple charges, including criminal negligence causing death, following a fatal crash near Durham.

One person was killed, and three people were injured, following the two vehicle crash on Nov. 7, north of Durham.

The West Grey Police Service says the 26-year-old driver of the one of the vehicles is facing charges of:

criminal negligence causing death

two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

robbery

possession of property obtained by crime

The charges are the result of the crash, which left one driver dead, his two passengers seriously injured, and the accused seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is involved in the case because one of the vehicles involved in the crash did not stop for police a short time before the collision.

A report on exactly what led to the crash, and whether police contributed to it, is expected in the new year.