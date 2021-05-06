Charges laid in fatal crash near Tottenham last fall

The OPP have laid a charge in a fatal crash near Tottenham last fall.

A 53-year-old North York man died when he lost control of the dump truck he was driving and went into a ditch before striking a tree.

The crash happened on the Adjala-Tecumseth Townline between the 2nd and 3rd Line on Sept., 22, 2020.

Police said the cause of the crash was a mechanical defect and charged a 44-year-old Toronto man with causing death by criminal negligence. Police say the person charged was responsible for the mechanical upkeep of the vehicle.