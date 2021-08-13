Charges laid in fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.

A 68-year-old Norwich woman has been charged in connection with a crash in May that left a driver dead.

Teunis Vanvelthuizen, 25, of Otterville died in hospital just days after the two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at the intersection of Curries Road and Middletown Line in Norwich Township just before 4 p.m. on May 28.

Oxford County OPP say the 68-year-old is facing charges of careless driving causing bodily harm and careless driving causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.