Charges laid in fatal hit-and-run in London

Charges have been laid after a hit-and-run in London that claimed the life of Thou Roeun on April 23.

In an interview with CTV News in the days following the incident, family of the victim said the 38-year-old husband and father of three was crossing the street with his nephews when he was struck at the intersection of Adelaide Street north and Nelson Street.

“Thou was just a happy man, there wasn’t a moment where he didn’t have this huge bright smile on his face. He was loved dearly by his mom, his seven sisters, his nephews and nieces, and most importantly his three beautiful daughters,” said the victim’s niece, Tayla Roeun.

Jacob Anthony Phillips, 29, of London has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, fail to stop at accident causing death and operation while prohibited.

A second person, a 25-year-old from London, has been charged with public mischief/false report.