Charges laid in fatal Macleod Trail hit-and-run where 3 pedestrians were struck

A Calgary man is now facing charges related to a fatal collision that left one person dead and sent a woman and child to hospital.

A GMC Terrain was headed south on Macleod Trail S.W. about 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 18 and was in the right-hand lane to exit onto Glenmore Trail S.E. when the driver missed the turn, hitting two adults and a child in a stroller who were standing on the pedestrian island, waiting to cross the road.

"The vehicle continued south, travelling across two additional raised islands and crossing the exit lane from eastbound Glenmore Trail to southbound Macleod Trail, striking a snowbank at the edge of the road and then sliding to a stop," police said in a release.

"The driver of the GMC exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended by police a short time later."

Blade Crow-Pantherbone was pronounced deceased on scene and Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard, along with her child, were taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. The young mother broke both her legs, pelvis and cracked her skull. Her daughter, Ember, who was just shy of 17 months old at the time, broke several ligaments in her neck and fractured both her arms and legs.

Both have since been released from hospital.

Police said excessive speed is believed to be a factor in this collision.

Damon William Wilson, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm, as well as one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

"Our thoughts are with the surviving victims, and their friends and family, who all continue to be impacted by this collision," said Sgt. Colin Foster of the CPS collision investigation and reconstruction unit.

"This is a sobering reminder for all drivers of the irreversible and tragic consequences of driving at excessive speeds."