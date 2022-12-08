Charges laid in fatal Wilmot Township crash

Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old man from Oakville in connection to a fatal collision in Wilmot Township that left a 22-year-old woman dead.

On Oct. 15, a black Ford and a white Nissan crashed in the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue.

The 22-year-old woman driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman`s 16-year-old sister, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result, the Oakville man has been charged with the following:

Dangerous driving causing death

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Careless driving causing death

Careless driving causing bodily harm

Speeding

Stunt driving

He`s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20