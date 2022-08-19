iHeartRadio

Charges laid in February shooting incident at Fergus home

Shots rang out around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in this quiet Fergus neighbourhood. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News Kitchener)

A man from Elora is facing a long list of charges after gunshots were fired at a Fergus home back in February.

Provincial police say multiple rounds hit a house on Milburn Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 8.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

OPP updated the case Friday, saying Ryan Jacob Robert Amaral, 33, had been charged with:

  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
  • Theft of electricity or gas under $5,000
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner
  • Discharging a restricted firearm or a prohibited firearm with intent
  • Two counts of failure to comply with release order
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

He's being held in police custody until his bail hearing.

