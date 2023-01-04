Charges laid in Fort Macleod stabbing that left victim with 'numerous' wounds
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
A southern Alberta man is facing charges after a New Year's Day stabbing that sent one an to hospital.
Officers were called to a home in Fort Macleod just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.
RCMP say victim had "numerous" stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital in Lethbridge in serious condition, then airlifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance.
Mounties took one man into custody.
Sterling Mikel White, 26, of Fort Macleod, is charged with aggravated assault.
White has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on Jan. 11.
The victim remains in hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.
The town of Fort Macleod is located roughly 45 kilometres west of Lethbridge.
