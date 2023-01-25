Charges laid in grandparent scam after woman loses more than $57K

York police have charged a 22-year-old after a woman was tricked into handing over more than $57,000 in a grandparent scam.

According to investigators, the 67-year-old victim was contacted by the suspect on Jan. 18.

The caller claimed to be a police officer and a judge, and told the woman her grandson had been arrested. They asked the victim for $57,000.

A few days later, on Jan. 23, the victim received another call from someone who identified themselves as a judge. The caller said the woman needed to give them an additional $5,000 and that a courier would come to her home to pick it up.

A suspect attended the residence in Vaughan and took a package from the victim.

Police say they were able to stop a vehicle near the victim’s home and take a suspect into custody.

Mississauga resident Austin Sztuka has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and extortion in connection with the incident.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Multiple police services have issued warnings about grandparent scams, in which a caller will pretend to be a person of power and ask for money to get a loved one out of jail.

“These types of frauds may be repeated over the course of days, weeks or even months as the criminals gain the trust of their victims,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

If contacted by someone asking for money to help a loved one, police recommend hanging up and calling that person directly. Ask personal questions to verify their identity and never offer financial information to a caller.