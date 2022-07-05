Charges laid in hate-motivated graffiti found near York University
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection to numerous incidents of hate-motivated graffiti near York University’s campus.
The incidents occurred between April and June and contained “writing targeting race and religious communities” using spray paint, police said.
Few other details about the graffiti or the people they were targeting were provided by the police.
On Tuesday, police said that a suspect identified as Toronto resident Trevor York was charged with seven counts of mischief-damage property under $5,000 (hate motivated) and breaking and entering to commit a crime (hate motivated) in connection with the investigation.
The charges have been not been proven in court.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact officers or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
In early June, Jewish students told CP24 that they were concerned to find hateful messages spray painted on a garage near campus. The graffiti contained an anti-Semitic caricature and encouraged people to “shoot a Jew in the head.”
It is not clear if this incident was among those that prompted the arrest.
-
-
Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa todayE-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategyMembers of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership raceThe Conservative Party of Canada's leadership election organizing committee says it has disqualified candidate Patrick Brown from the race. Election committee chair Ian Brodie says in a statement the party became aware of 'serious allegations of wrongdoing' by Brown's campaign that appear to violate financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.
-
North Bay's Rotary Club supports First Nations childrenMembers from the Rotary Club of North Bay spent Tuesday afternoon packaging thousands of meals that will be sent to First Nations communities in the north.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chiefChiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.
-
Calgary 'Karaoke Bus' parking at northwest CTrain station WednesdayCalgary commuters can try singing karaoke on a city transit bus on Wednesday.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: sourceThe Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Six B.C. farmers look for love on reality TVA new CTV reality television show will feature six farmers from British Columbia who are ready for a long-term commitment.