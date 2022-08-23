Charges laid in Highway 1A crash that killed Fort Saskatchewan woman

RCMP say charges have been laid following a two-vehicle highway crash last week that killed a woman from Fort Saskatchewan.

The collision was between a motorcycle and SUV and happened on Highway 1A near Morley Road at around 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 19.

RCMP say the SUV was traveling west when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the motorcycle.

The crash killed 53-year-old Samantha Wylie.

Kendra Bigstony, 33, of Morley is charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired by alcohol causing death (over 0.08);

Operation while impaired causing death;

Operation while impaired by alcohol causing bodily harm (over 0.08);

Operation while impaired causing bodily harm;

Failure to remain at the scene; and

Driving while suspended or disqualified.

Bigstony has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Aug. 30.

Cochrane RCMP are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision and/or who may have dash cam/video footage.

If you do, you're asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.